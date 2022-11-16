Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 200,066 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 227.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 163.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186,741 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $2,762,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

Vipshop Trading Up 4.2 %

VIPS opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile



Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

