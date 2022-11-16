Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,598 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Forward Air by 28.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 26.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,655,000 after acquiring an additional 136,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Forward Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $6,184,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

