Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,208 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,858 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $11,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $3,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,085. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.