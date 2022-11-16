Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 155,759 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2,092.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

