Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,599 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 362.4% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 986.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 83,804 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

