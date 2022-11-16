Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,305 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

Hartford Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.