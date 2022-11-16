Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 38,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

