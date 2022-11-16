Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in PROS by 59.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in PROS by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,181,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in PROS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PROS by 75.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRO. StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

