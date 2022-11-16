Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,655 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,455 shares of company stock worth $3,020,428. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFG stock opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

