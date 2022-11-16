Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 815,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,679 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.