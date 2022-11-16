Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Barclays dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

