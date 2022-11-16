Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOOR. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $2,397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the second quarter worth $677,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Masonite International by 19.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 168,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

Masonite International stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

