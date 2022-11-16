Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $78,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 339.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.48 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,713 shares of company stock worth $2,063,662. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

