Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,620 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,372 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,347 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

About Citrix Systems

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.55.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

