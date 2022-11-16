Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Price Performance

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

