Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 430.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVA. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of INVA opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

