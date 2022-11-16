Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,399,754. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AXON stock opened at $187.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

