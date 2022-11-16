Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 166.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $63.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.62%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,502 shares of company stock valued at $663,637 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

