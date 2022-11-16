Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.