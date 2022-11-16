Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $144.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 91.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

