Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,399 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 3.10.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.