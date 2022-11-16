Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 311.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

