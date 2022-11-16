Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,906 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $511,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth about $11,857,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 108,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth about $981,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AGO. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.0 %

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

