Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 73,429 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,429 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

