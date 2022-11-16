Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WesBanco by 144.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 4,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $184,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,785.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,930.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,872 shares of company stock worth $725,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Trading Up 0.5 %

WesBanco Announces Dividend

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSBC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

