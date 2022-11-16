Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,170,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 239,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

AAON Price Performance

AAON Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,445.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,940. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.