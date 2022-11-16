Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBW stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $95.28.

