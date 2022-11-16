Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,503,000 after buying an additional 142,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,004,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,676,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,970,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after buying an additional 151,743 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIZ opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

