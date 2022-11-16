Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 22,763 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IART stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $71.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

