Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PULS opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05.

