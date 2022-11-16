Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,505,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 45.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,399,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after acquiring an additional 266,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,968,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 332,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

SEM opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

