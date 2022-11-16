Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,211,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,068.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:ABR opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.89. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABR. Raymond James lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

