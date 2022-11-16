Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,898 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $113,048,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $76,409,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,613 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,250,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,390 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HR opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

