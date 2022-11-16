Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,400 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Insider Transactions at Kohl's

Kohl's Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

