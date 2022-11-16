Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,625 Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IBD opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $27.81.

