Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,462 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,929 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,885 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,781,000 after acquiring an additional 944,981 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -151.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also

