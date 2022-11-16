Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,278 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 456,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,278 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $367.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

