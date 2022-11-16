Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,879 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Capri by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Capri by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 284,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. Capri’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

