Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,178 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 212,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.