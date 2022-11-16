Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,652 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 125,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 73.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWC opened at $114.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average of $111.56. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.75 and a twelve month high of $154.57.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

