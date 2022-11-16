Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 168.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OneMain to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

OneMain stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.68. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.45 million. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

