Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,319,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,772,000 after acquiring an additional 610,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $37,976,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,520,000. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,417,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.21. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $84.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Envestnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.