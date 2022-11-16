Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EFX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of EFX opened at $207.10 on Tuesday. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.68.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

