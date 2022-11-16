Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $720.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $668.00 to $720.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.53.

Shares of EQIX opened at $657.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $583.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,420,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 38.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

