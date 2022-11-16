ERn Financial LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

