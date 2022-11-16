Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 870,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after buying an additional 788,670 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $15,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 98.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after buying an additional 414,444 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 81.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 912,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after buying an additional 410,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.