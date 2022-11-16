Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,348,000 after acquiring an additional 217,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy Increases Dividend

EVRG opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

