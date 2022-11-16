First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.4% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,184,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in First Hawaiian by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 93,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $208.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

