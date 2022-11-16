First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 139.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

