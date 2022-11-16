FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Given New $11.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered FiscalNote from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on FiscalNote in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

FiscalNote Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NOTE opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07. FiscalNote has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.62). The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FiscalNote will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.