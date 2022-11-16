FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Given New $11.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered FiscalNote from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on FiscalNote in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
FiscalNote Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NOTE opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07. FiscalNote has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.
FiscalNote Company Profile
FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.
